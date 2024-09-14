‘They’d Be Sending Me Drinks’; How I Met Your Mother Fame David Henrie Recalls Being Mobbed By Fans Curious About Show’s Ending

David Henrie, who is popularly known to portray the role of Ted and Tracy’s son in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, revealed that it got difficult for him to hang out in public places as the fans would mob him and ask about the ending plot of the show.

Henrie claimed that after he turned 21 and visited the bars, he was bribed with free drinks, but the actor kept the secret intact with himself. During his appearance on the George Janko show podcast, Hernie shared the details of playing the character and how it was like to hold on to a crucial secret for a long time.

While talking to the hosts of the talk show, Henrie revealed, “I remember, like, season 6 or 7 or whatever—by then I’d turned 21 and I would go to a bar and people would be like, ‘We’ve heard you know the ending!’” He went on to add, “And they’d be sending me drinks to try get it out of me.”

The actor shared that while the fans of the show had to wait for nine seasons to know who Ted ends up with, the secret was revealed to him well in advance, as during the second season the producers decided to shoot the scenes for 90 more episodes. The actor revealed to the hosts, “They were like, ‘We gotta [film] this kid out, as soon as humanly possible. We gotta shoot as many episodes as we can.’”

Henrie’s role in the sitcom was based in 2030, where he and his sister were sitting on the couch listening to their dad’s story of how he met their mother. While the character of Ted was played by Josh Radnor in the show, his voiceover from years later was performed by Bob Saget.

Meanwhile, speaking of singing the NDA agreement, the Disney alum revealed, “We were on set and the two showrunners came in, the guys who created the show, and they go, ‘Everyone out! Everyone out!’” He confessed, “They left the cameras rolling. They brought in NDAs, and me and Lyndsy signed the NDAs. And we’re like, ‘What’s happening?’”

“And they go, ‘Okay, we’re going to tell you what we think the end of the show is. This is what they thought the ending was back then. So they go, ‘We don’t know, we’re in season 2, but we gotta get back to Robin somehow.’”

The show ends exactly how the makers thought it through. After Tracy passes away in the show due to chronic illness, Ted finds his way back to Robin with the blue French horn. The episodes of How I Met Your Mother are available to stream on Disney+.

