THROWBACK: When Johnny Depp Celebrated His Victory In Defamation Case Against Ex Amber Heard

At this point, almost everyone is aware of the infamous defamation trial that occurred in 2022 between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After the jury decided that the actress defamed the veteran star, the internet rejoiced along with the performer himself.

It is also essential to know that the jury noted that both individuals were defamed, but they awarded a huge compensation to Depp, per Sportskeeda’s report. In 2022, after the verdict came in, the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star took to his social media and shared a lengthy note that reflected on the same matter.

He penned, “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

That actor mentioned that his decision to pursue this matter, being well aware of the heightened legal hurdles that he would be facing and the inevitable global spectacle into his life, was made after consideration.

The Edward Scissorhands star wrote that from the start, the agenda of bringing this case was to shed light on the truth, regardless of the outcomes. He added that speaking the truth was something he owed to his kids and all who had supported him. He expressed “peace” knowing that he had finally achieved that.

The veteran actor expressed his gratitude to the judge, jurors, the court employees, sheriffs, and his legal team for their respective work. Check out the post below to read his entire statement.

Since the first day of the trial, many netizens were glued to the screens as everyone showed great interest in this case. Many people started sharing their own opinions and making fun of the people involved in the matter on social media.

During the case, serious allegations were thrown at one another by both individuals; this naturally kept people more interested in knowing the truth behind the same. When the verdict came, many of Depp’s fans celebrated on online platforms.

