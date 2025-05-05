Thunderbolts Post-Credits Scene Features Avengers: Doomsday Twist You Didn't Know About; Find Out

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.

It seems like Marvel Studios is back on track with the release of Thunderbolts. With an intriguing storyline and a grand ensemble of new heroes, the movie also delivered a post-credit scene that left jaws dropping and audiences screaming in theaters.

For those who haven’t watched the film yet, we’d like to warn you—spoilers ahead.

In the second post-credit scene, the Thunderbolts* are seen gathered for a meeting, discussing how the title of "The Avengers" is being taken from them by Sam Wilson’s Captain America. When Yelena urges Bucky Barnes to speak with his longtime friend, Bucky reveals that he already did—and the conversation didn’t go well.

As the team unveils new suits and a fresh look, they receive an alert about an unidentified object in outer space. Using their advanced tech, Yelena quickly pulls up visuals of the mysterious entity lurking in the cosmos.

At first glance, the object appears to be just another spaceship. But as the new Black Widow zooms in, it’s revealed to be none other than the Fantastic Four’s ship.

In a conversation with Variety, director Jake Schreier—known for Paper Towns and Beef—shared that this jaw-dropping post-credits scene was filmed just four weeks ago.

“I did not direct that. That’s the Russos on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. I got to be there, which was very fun, to watch your buddies go on to this grander scale,” he added of the scene.

Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Sebastian Stan and others.

