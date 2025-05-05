Thunderbolts' Florence Pugh Left Out of Marvel's Group Chat? Actress Reacts to Possible Snub From Castmates

Florence Pugh has been enjoying a strong run in Hollywood, especially with her growing presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a recent cover interview with Who What Wear, the Thunderbolts star responded to one of the most frequently asked fan questions: Is there a Marvel group chat?

“If there is one, I’m pissed because I’m not on it,” Pugh said during a rapid-fire session. She added, “But if there is one, I hope there’s loads of jokes and memes and good GIFs and just good chat.” While the answer may not confirm the chat’s existence, it gave fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the MCU cast.

Florence Pugh is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, slated for a 2026 release. The hype surrounding the film is already high, and Pugh’s return as Yelena Belova is one of the most anticipated. When asked who she is most excited to see return to the MCU, she replied, “All of my friends! All of them. I was so glad that they were coming back, just as I was to see my name.”

Pugh made her Marvel debut in 2021 as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, where she played the adopted sister of Natasha Romanoff, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson. The same year, she returned in the Hawkeye series, where her character confronted Clint Barton, believing he was responsible for Natasha’s death.

This year, Pugh returned in Thunderbolts, which features a team of anti-heroes. Pugh’s role once again earned acclaim, reinforcing her place as a key member of the MCU.

Outside the superhero universe, Pugh’s recent work has also been praised. She appeared as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two, alongside Timothée Chalamet, and starred in We Live In Time with Andrew Garfield. While the mystery of the Marvel group chat continues, one thing is clear: Florence Pugh is here to stay.

