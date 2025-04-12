Lady Gaga Rock Outs at Coachella; Find Out Her Full Set List Here

Gagachella returned in full force. Lady Gaga headlined the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday night in Indio, California, treating fans to an electrifying two-hour set that spanned her latest album Mayhem and her career-defining hits.

Gaga launched her high-energy show with the haunting “Bloody Mary,” diving straight into a packed setlist that thrilled fans with favorites like “Abracadabra,” “Poker Face,” and “Alejandro.” She closed the night on an explosive note with “Bad Romance,” completing a 20-track journey through her evolving sound.

Ahead of the show, the 39-year-old superstar explained her vision for the night, telling Uproxx, “I think people always want to hear your hits. That has to be a part of it. But also, I’ve never been someone who shies away from my artistry given the venue. Coachella is an opportunity to do something unique and special.”

Gaga’s Coachella performance comes just weeks after the release of her new album, Mayhem, and ahead of her highly anticipated Mayhem Ball tour, which kicks off this July. The sold-out tour promises to bring even more of her new era to fans around the world.

This marks Gaga’s second time headlining Coachella. She first took the stage in 2017 as a last-minute replacement for Beyoncé, who was pregnant at the time. Gaga’s 2017 set featured songs like “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Yoü and I,” and debuted the single “The Cure.” Beyoncé later made history with her 2018 performance, immortalized in the Netflix documentary Homecoming.

Whether delivering throwback anthems or showcasing fresh tracks from Mayhem, Lady Gaga’s 2025 Coachella set was a dazzling reminder of her pop dominance and fearless artistry. Check out her full 20-song setlist below and relive one of the festival’s most unforgettable nights.

