Did Kylie Jenner STOP boyfriend Timothée Chalamet From Filming S*x Scenes With Gwyneth Paltrow? Source Reveals

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet surely are deeply in love with each other. However, the recent times have been struggling for the couple. As per latest reports, the fashion icon is “furious” over Timothée Chalamet filming intimate scenes on set. The new update comes following words from Gwyneth Paltrow, who opened up about the Dune lead and her new outing.

Talking to Vanity Fair, the actress from Iron Man 3 spoke about the steamy hot scenes that she shot with Chalamet. This was enough to make Kylie Jenner make some ground rules for the actor.

As per a source, an angered Jenner, “doesn’t appreciate all the details and doesn’t want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward."

The insider also mentioned that Kylie Jenner is not comfortable with Timothée Chalamet being intimate on screen. According to The US Sun, the source also stated that the super-rich girlfriend of the actor was angered over the words of Paltrow, following which she even had a heated discussion with the actor.

"Timothee has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie Jenner doesn't like it," the insider claimed.

All of this comes following the filming of Marty Supreme. For those unversed, it happens to be a new sports drama, in which Timothée Chalamet plays the role of a ping pong prodigy. This sportsman is even shown to have an affair with the wife of his rival, played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

As per The US Sun, the pair reportedly had a heated scene filmed and had got involved in sizzling moments.

Talking about the scenes, Paltrow stated, “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I didn’t even know existed.”

The actress then also mentioned that in older times an actor simply got naked, hit the bed and the camera started rolling.

It is crucial to know that Timothée Chalamet has been reported to propose to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner soon.

