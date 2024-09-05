Tom Holland recently teased a secret shoot on social media, which has left the internet and his fans excited. Holland, 28, shared a rare Instagram post on Wednesday, September 4, as he got ready for a somewhat "secret shoot day."

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star was seen in the picture taking a mirror selfie while perched on what looked to be a makeup chair, revealing his undereye masks. Although what he's filming is unknown, Holland's post does indicate that he takes care of his skin before going in front of the camera.

However, following Holland's post with a unique water bottle and the blue tape in the backdrop, fans immediately analyzed every element of the post. Even jokes about his having leaked the next Secret Wars were made by certain fans, however, many suggested that he might be shooting for Spider-Man 4.

According to sources, the recent Writers Guild of America strike, which put a hold on talks for several months, affected the movie's production pace. Furthermore, fans have speculated about Holland's potential involvement in other Marvel-related initiatives, like Thunderbolts.

The comments on Holland's post were hilarious, as one wrote, "He will spoil it in 1, 2, 3,... ". Another user wrote, "Bro just leaked Secret Wars". A third user indicated how bad Holland is at keeping secrets, writing, "Put the phone down, Tom. we know how you are with secrets."

According to reports, Peter Parker may appear in several ongoing Marvel and Sony projects, including Venom: The Last Dance, Kraven the Hunter, and the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. However, Holland hasn't been confirmed to be starring in any of these projects, though.

Holland's secret shoot has obviously aroused the excitement of Marvel fans worldwide, even if no formal announcements have been made regarding his upcoming Marvel role.