Travis Kelce’s Sister-in-Law Kylie Kelce is a Swiftie, Reveals Taylor Swift is Her ‘Cheat Code’ To Get Applause in Philadelphia

Kylie Kelce is a Taylor Swift fan! The former football coach had Ed Sheeran as a guest on the new episode of her podcast, and she revealed that the 14-time Grammy-winning singer is her cheat code to getting applause from the Philadelphia audience.

The Shape of You crooner also admitted that Swift’s presence anywhere is enough for the crowd to erupt in cheers and lauds.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran and the Bad Karma crooner are great friends and have known each other from a longtime. The duo have also collaborated on various music projects, including on the hit track, Endgame.

Kylie Kelce calls Taylor Swift her cheat code

Kelce, the host of her podcast, asked the Perfect singer about the moment in his career when he received the most applause. Ed Sheeran replied that the moment took place in 2013, when Eminem was present at his concert. He explained that the rapper worked like a “cheat code” for him to gain the loudest cheers.

Sheeran then went on to ask Kylie about her “cheat code,” and without a second thought, Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law said, “Taylor,” who worked like magic for the Philadelphia audience. She further noted that it is “home” for the songstress. The Sapphire crooner quickly added, “it would be Taylor anywhere.”

The Photograph singer then recalled his times with Swift when they toured together. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ed Sheeran also clarified how often the pals hang out now. He said, “I probably see her, like, four times a year … [and have] proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Kelce family is quite fond and welcoming of Taylor Swift since the latter began to date Travis Kelce in 2023.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Buys Back Her Masters But What Will Happen to Reputation: Taylor’s Version Now? Here's What We Know