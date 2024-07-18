Vanderpump Rules Star Katie Maloney Slams Tom Sandoval For Suing Ariana Madix: ‘You F--king Suck’

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney left no mercy and slammed Tom Sandoval when she learned he sued his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, for obtaining access to explicit videos of Rachel "Raquel" Leviss on his phone without authorization or permission. “Authorized permission... interesting choice of words, pal,” Maloney commented on @_surrules’ Instagram page. “Anyways, you f–king suck, dude.”

Maloney informed a fellow commenter that Sandoval, who carried on a months-long affair with Leviss behind Madix's back, had shared his phone's passcode with his partner at the time.

She added that he seems confused about how that works. Even fans were shocked after they learned about the news. A user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Tom Sandoval is legitimately one of the most treacherous, narcissistic, and sociopathic people I’ve ever seen on television. I can’t even believe he’s a real person and not a cartoon villain.”

What happened between Tom Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Mdix

According to US Weekly, Tom Sandoval reportedly sued his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for accessing explicit videos of him with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss on his cell phone without authorization.

According to documents obtained by the outlet on July 16, Sandoval accused Madix of gaining access to his device on March 1, 2023, and not only reviewing his videos with Leviss but also creating copies and distributing them to Leviss and others without his permission.

Advertisement

For context, Tom allegedly was involved in a months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss behind Ariana's back. Sandoval and Madix had been dating for nearly a decade before the latter found footage of Leviss on her then-boyfriend’s phone and called off their relationship.

After the breakup, Leviss and Tom Sandoval briefly dated before they split in May 2023.

Ariana Madix’s lawyer responded to Tom Sandoval's allegations

Speaking to Us Weekly on July 16, 2024, Madix’s attorney, Mr. Jordan Susman, claimed that Tom Sandoval continued to disturb and torture her even after he was actively cheating on her, which caused Madix severe emotional pain and affected her state of mind.

The lawyer also stated that Madix accessed the videos with due authorization from Sandoval. Further in his statement, the attorney directly accused the Vanderpump Rules star's lawsuit against Madix as an attempt to improve his image, claiming it would likely be dismissed by the jury as baseless since the affair has now been discovered.

Advertisement

Us Weekly reported last month that the former couple must resolve the custody of their home via private mediation if they wish to avoid going to trial for the matter starting in February 2026.

Meanwhile, while the legal situation is still unresolved, Madix recently bought a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles, which happens to be six miles away from her ex-boyfriend.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick