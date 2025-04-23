Vatican Officials Reveal Pope Francis' Last Words Before Death at 88; Know Details

The Vatican has released information about the final hours of Pope Francis before his death on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. According to reports, the Pope died early morning after experiencing a heart attack, following being ill for a brief time.

His final words were spoken to his long-time personal nurse and caretaker, Massimiliano Strappetti. Vatican authorities report the Pope thanked Strappetti for inspiring him to greet a huge crowd of people who had turned out in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, as per TMZ.

Advertisement

"Thank you for bringing me back to the Square," the Pope said.

In contrast to his initial hesitation, the Pope made a short ride in the popemobile after giving his Easter blessing, warmly greeting the crowd along the procession.

Following his return home, Francis spent the remainder of Sunday quietly resting and enjoyed a quiet evening meal. He was said to have started manifesting signs of sickness at 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning. He was already in a coma an hour later. Before passing away, he made "a gesture of farewell with his hand" as a last goodbye to Strappetti.

The health of the Pope had been a matter of concern in recent years, with numerous hospitalizations and persistent respiratory problems, such as a recent episode of double pneumonia. Notwithstanding his health, he had continued to be active in his responsibilities and public outings.

Vatican sources confirmed that Pope Francis did not endure agony during his final moments and died very quickly. He died on April 21 at the age of 88 after serving 12 years as the head of the Catholic Church.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Death: Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, Jimmy Fallon, and More Celebs Remember Late Pontiff