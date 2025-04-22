Pope Francis Death: Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, Jimmy Fallon, and More Celebs Remember Late Pontiff

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, the Vatican announced. His demise triggered a global outpouring of tribute and praise from stars and public figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, and more, in a display of admiration for the Argentine native.

Having headed the Catholic Church for the past 12 years, the pope, who was renowned for his humility and forward-looking approach to world matters, died after suffering from persistent health issues, most recently being hospitalized for pneumonia and bronchitis.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who in 2016 sat down with the Pope to talk about climate change as part of his documentary Before the Flood, remembered his enduring legacy for environmental activism, calling him 'a transformational leader' in an Instagram tribute post.

DiCaprio cited the pope's 2015 encyclical as an important factor in the global movement for climate action and commended his leadership in creating international agreements like the Paris Agreement. DiCaprio further acknowledged several other groundbreaking aspects of the pope's advocacy on climate change awareness.

He concluded, "Pope Francis was one of the most extraordinary spiritual leaders of our time. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of environmentalists around the world. May he rest in peace."

Barack Obama, former president of the U.S., also spoke of the pope's moral leadership and indicated his actions, like caring for the sick and the poor, as reminders that humanity shared the responsibility. Obama said the pope's life and gestures led individuals to lead a more loving and meaningful life.

"In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound," Obama wrote on Instagram, adding, "Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world—Catholic and non-Catholic alike—who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to 'never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.'"

Several stars expressed personal recollections and deep admiration for the deceased pontiff. Sylvester Stallone recognized the pope as an admirable and compassionate man, while Whoopi Goldberg pointed to his message of inclusion and noted his uncommon gift for embracing all people, irrespective of faith.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who met the pope in 2024, recalled the experience with appreciation, remembering the smile on the pope's face during their encounter. He posted on Instagram, "It was an honor meeting Pope Francis last summer. I'm glad I made you laugh. Thank you for your encouraging words. Rest in peace."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also reportedly deeply saddened by the news of the pope's death.

