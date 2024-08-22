‘Very Naturalistic Actors’: The Crow Director Rupert Sanders Reveals Why Bill Skarsgard And FKA Twigs Are ‘Right’ For Their Roles

Supernatural action fantasy The Crow is inching closer to its release date! In the film Bill Skarsgard’s Eric is brutally murdered along with his girlfriend Shelly played by singer-songwriter FKA Twigs. While hanging between life and death, the former is resurrected as a super powerful being called The Crow and is set to rescue the love of his life before time runs out.

In the trailer the characters are shown to have a real connection, “You feel like my person,” Skarsgard’s Eric says to Shelly who reciprocates the feeling. Credit to the creators’ unique casting, the duo looked equally cynical and a perfect match for one another.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Rupert Sanders revealed why he thought they made a good pairing and were “right” for their respective roles. Sanders sought “two very naturalistic actors” and that’s what he found with Skarsgard and Twigs.

He praised the IT actor’s “amazing physicality” and his ability to bring out this “terrifying side to him” despite being a beautiful and empathetic man. As for Twigs, he addressed her as “an otherworldly, magical person.” Sanders wanted “this vacuum to be left” after Shelly’s death which would make the audience invested in Eric’s journey of bringing her back, and Twigs helped him bring that vision to life.

Speaking to THR,the Cellophane singer spilled beans on the activities she and Skarsgard did to increase their bond before the production began. “We went for dinners, we hung out, we went for walks. Bill’s a very easy person to get on with, so we had a good time,” she revealed.

Sanders’ version of The Crow will be released thirty years after the original 1994 film, adapted from James O’Barr’s comic book series. However, the film’s makers have emphasized that their version of O'Barr's story will be different from the earlier adaptation. “We found a new way into the story, and we want them both to exist with their own voices, with their own set of fans,” screenwriter William Josef Schneider told the outlet.

The Crow will be released in theaters on August 23.

