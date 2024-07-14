'Very Weird Industry': Maika Monroe Reveals She Nearly Quit Acting After Some Bad Experiences

God Is A Bullet movie star, actress and professional kiteboarder Maika Monroe is getting candid about her time as an actress and how certain moments in the past nearly deterred her from working in the field.

The 31-year-old Longlegs star revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on July 9 that she almost quit acting after a few poor experiences, feeling overworked in the earlier days of her career.

Maika Monroe on early career: I took every job, some good, some bad

Maika Monroe revealed that she was in a phase where she took every job, completing seven films back to back. These experiences were a mix of good and bad. Feeling disillusioned with her career path, she found the job and industry strange and dark, leading her to take a break as they no longer felt good to her.

Monroe rekindled her passion for acting with the 2018 comedy horror film Villains, directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. She collaborated with them again in the 2022 horror movie Significant Other, starring alongside Jake Lacy.

Monroe explained that the industry can be mentally tough, so she stepped back before returning. Now, she is having incredible experiences with movies people connect with. Being patient and picky has been key for her.

Maika Monroe fights for a role in Longlegs after a positive meeting with the director

During the interview, Monroe remembered meeting with director-writer Osgood Oz Perkins for a role in the 2024 horror movie Longlegs. She left the meeting feeling positive, but her team later informed her that Perkins wasn't sure if she was suitable for the role.

"I felt strongly about playing this role," Monroe said, noting that sometimes when you receive a script, you just know it's something you must do.

"I discussed it with my team and was determined to secure the role. I sent in a tape with scenes from the script, which ultimately got me the job," she continued.

Now, Monroe stars in the movie as FBI agent Lee Harker opposite Nicolas Cage, who plays the titular serial killer. According to the official synopsis, the film follows Lee as she uncovers occult clues to stop his terrifying killing spree.

CinemaCon awardee Monroe is well-regarded in the horror genre. She gained recognition for her role in the 2014 cult classic It Follows and is set to reprise it in the upcoming sequel.

In 2015, Monroe reflected on her experience starring in her first horror film during an interview with PEOPLE.

She described the process as challenging, particularly with the emotional and physical demands of the role. Despite the difficulties, Monroe appreciated the opportunity to work alongside a supportive and talented team.

