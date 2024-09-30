Was Filming Titanic's Iconic Door Scene ‘Awkward’ In Real Life? Kate Winslet Shares Insights

Remember the iconic door scene from Titanic? The scene not only marked the ending of Rose and Jack’s tragic love story but also became a topic of debate amongst movie fanatics. The insinuation of whether both protagonists could fit on the floating door, ultimately saving Jack from freezing to death, is open for discussion even today.

Kate Winslet, who played Rose in the film, gave new behind-the-scenes information about the legendary cinematic moment. While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Mare of Easttown actress described how she and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack) filmed the sequence. The dramatic ocean sequence was filmed in a waist-high water tank.

Moreover, the noise generated by the water constantly being recycled made it difficult for them to hear each other’s dialogues. “That was quite an awkward tank, that one,” Winslet recalled. “To burst a bubble, it was waist-height, that tank. Leo is, I'm afraid, kneeling down on the bottom of the tank,” she added.

She further explained how the constant made the entire shoot a nightmare. As a result, the last 22 minutes of the movie are entirely looped. “Everything… completely looped the whole thing. I promise you because you could hear this water noise the whole time,” she added.

It’s bizarre to imagine that a scene as emotionally intense and dramatic could be filmed amidst such chaos. But that’s what movie magic is all about!

The film, based on real events, showcased a gripping and tragic love story between a seventeen-year-old aristocrat, Kate, and a poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic, Jack. Titanic is close to completing three decades since its release in 1997, and Winslet is also close to hitting the 30-year mark in the Hollywood industry.

However, the actress’s passion and love for acting have remained consistent. “I always loved acting. I still love it. I love it more and more all the time. It's an extraordinary thing that I get to do with my life and an extraordinary thing that I love.” she said in a recent interview with PEOPLE. The Oscar-winning actress recently appeared in the war drama Lee which she also co-produced.