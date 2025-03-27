Was Gabriel Macht Reluctant to Join Suits: LA at First? Harvey Specter Actor Reveals: ‘I’ll Do It for…’

Suits L.A. is winning hearts, much like its predecessor. Gabriel Macht, widely praised for his portrayal of Harvey Specter in the highly acclaimed series Suits, recently opened up about his deep connection with fans and why he was initially hesitant to join the new installment.

In a recent interview with Today News, Macht was asked if he had any reservations about joining the new series in the franchise. Addressing the question, he gave a thoughtful response, stating that many series struggle to provide a satisfying conclusion for both the story and its characters.

“I feel like, you know, we stuck out landing, and I think I was ready to be done with the show,” Macht shared.

However, when the creator introduced a new universe and the idea of revisiting the legal drama, Gabriel Macht considered the fans.

"You know what? The fans really love this show," he said, revealing that when asked about returning for Suits L.A., his first thought was, "You know what? I’ll do it for the fans and just pass the baton to these guys."

Praising Stephen Amell and the rest of the cast, Gabriel Macht expressed his admiration for their performances. He also hinted at his openness to returning for future spin-offs, saying that if the creators ever launch Suits Miami or Suits Hawaii in the coming years, he would love to be part of the franchise again.

For those unfamiliar, Suits L.A. is created by Aaron Korsh and serves as the second spin-off of Suits. The series follows Ted Black and his high-powered law firm, Black Lane Law.

Advertisement

Stephen Amell leads the show as Ted Black, joined by Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and more.