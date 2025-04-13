Hailey Bieber Reveals Secret Behind Hiding Baby Bump at Coachella 2024 Before Announcing Pregnancy With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber recently revealed how she kept her pregnancy private during Coachella 2024. On April 11, the Rhode founder posted a throwback photo on Instagram from last year’s festival, showing her baby bump for the first time. In the picture, she wore an oversized New York Giants jacket, slightly open to reveal her belly. She captioned the post, “last Coachella.”

At the time, Hailey Bieber had not yet gone public with her pregnancy. During the 2024 festival, she shared a more cryptic version of the same outfit, keeping the jacket fully closed to hide the bump. Fans now know she was already pregnant during the festival but chose to keep the news private for a few more weeks.

Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, announced they were expecting a baby in May 2024. The couple, who married in 2018, kept the news quiet until they were ready to share it. Three months later, in August 2024, Hailey gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey is the niece of actor Alec Baldwin and has been open about her excitement about becoming a mom. While the couple tends to keep much of their private life out of the spotlight, their fans have followed their journey closely.

Now, one year later, Hailey is back at Coachella 2025, this time as a mom. She posted a reel to her Instagram Story showing a Rhode brand booth at the festival. The installation is a vending machine offering her viral peptide lip tints along with mini bottles of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The booth marks a collaboration between Hailey's Rhode and Kendall's tequila brand, adding a business element to their festival appearance. Both women have been promoting the activation as part of their brand presence at Coachella.

Justin and Hailey were seen heading to pick up their festival credentials just a day before Coachella's first weekend kicked off. They were also spotted walking hand-in-hand in Palm Springs, putting recent breakup rumors to rest.

