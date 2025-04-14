'Wallmart Glen Powell?' Drop Star Brandon Sklenar Reacts to Being Compared with Anyone But You Actor: 'Who Doesn't...'

Celebrities being trolled on social media is nothing new, as many of them have been subject to the same. It appears that Brandon Sklenar also happens to have experienced it. Now responding to one such troll, the actor gave an unexpectedly hilarious reply.

On April 11, Friday, a video was shared on MTV on Instagram that featured Drop stars Sklenar and Meghann Fahy. The duo shared some dating tips in the clip, which garnered multiple comments.

One of the platform users, referencing retail chain Walmart, commented, “Wallmart Glen Powell,” per Just Jared. Reportedly, the It Ends With Us star took that comment really well and also gave a hilarious answer to the same.

Skelnar reportedly replied to the troll, saying, “Who doesn’t love a bargain?” This response seemingly garnered many comments from other netizens appreciating the actor. One person wrote, “Dying at this 10/10 response. No notes,” according to the outlet.

When it comes to Sklenar’s professional front, the actor’s latest movie (which was released on April 11, 2025) has become a topic of social media.

The venture falls under the thriller genre, and according to IMDb, the project's story surrounds a widowed mother who goes on her first date after years. The website further mentioned that the date “takes a terrifying turn when she's bombarded with anonymous threatening messages on her phone during their upscale dinner, leaving her questioning if her charming date is behind the harassment.”

Apart from Skelnar and Fahy, the movie also stars Violet Beane, Jacob Robinson, Gabrielle Ryan, Ed Weeks, Jeffery Self, Saoirse Hayden, Reed Daimond, Fiona Browne, Travis Nelson, Stephanie Karam, and many others.

