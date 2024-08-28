Watch: Ryan Serhant Teases High-Stakes Drama as Owning Manhattan Returns for Season 2

Netflix has greenlit a second season of Owning Manhattan, the real estate series featuring Ryan Serhant. On August 27, Serhant announced the Netflix reality show’s renewal with a fun Instagram video.

The video shows him noticing the number two everywhere he goes, from street signs to a vendor selling water for $2. He even brokers a deal over the phone for $2 million and misses a 12:22 p.m. meeting. The video ends with him getting a call that people want more of his show, sparking the idea to put up a billboard announcing Season 2.

The show dives into the fast-paced, glamorous world of high-end real estate in New York City. Viewers get a close look at Serhant’s journey as he builds his brokerage and chases after the city's most luxurious listings. He's supported by a team of agents, all aiming to make their brokerage the best in the world.

Season 1 of Owning Manhattan had eight episodes and was produced by World of Wonder Productions. It was a hit, making it into the Top 10 TV in 30 countries and spending two weeks in the Top 10 TV in the United States. Serhant is no stranger to real estate reality TV, having previously starred in Million Dollar Listing New York for nine seasons until it ended in 2021.

However, not all the original cast members will return for Season 2. Maggie Wu left Serhant's brokerage toward the end of Season 1 to join a competing firm. Jonathan Nørmølle was let go by Serhant during the first season, and Savannah Gowarthy also departed the brokerage.

Advertisement

The remaining agents who might return for Season 2 include Nile Lundgren, Genesis Suero, Jordan Hurt, Jordan March, Jessica Markowski, Jess Taylor, Tricia Lee, Jeffrey St. Arromand, Chloe Tucker Caine, and Jade Shenker.

Serhant shared with Netflix’s Tudum that the response to the first season, which premiered on June 28, was “overwhelming.” He said that the show is original and unlike anything else on TV, and he’s thrilled that it has been loved by audiences globally.

Looking ahead to the new season, Serhant hinted that tensions will be high and competition fierce, saying, “Inventory is low everywhere, which means there are not enough homes for our buyers, let alone our agents, so it’s all-out real estate warfare right now, with a lot of pressure on me as CEO to lead us in the right direction.” He jokingly advised viewers to “invest in a couch with a seatbelt” because “turbulence is coming.”

Advertisement

The news of Owning Manhattan’s renewal comes after Netflix canceled another real estate series, Buying Beverly Hills, after two seasons. That show focused on Mauricio Umansky and his staff at The Agency, including his daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky. Other real estate shows on Netflix include Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, and Buying London.

ALSO READ: Scotty McCreery Halts Concert After Seeing Man Allegedly Hit Woman In The Audience: ‘Get The Heck Out Of Here’