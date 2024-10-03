‘We Are Enormously Proud’: The Rings Of Power Creators Break Down Season Two’s Grand Finale And More

Spoiler alert for The Rings of Power season 2!

If there’s anything about the LOTR spin-off that’s meant to keep the viewers hooked, it’s their epic fight sequences. The show creators had promised to deliver battles on a grander scale in season two, and undoubtedly, they stood by it as one of the highlights was the climactic Sauron-Galadriel face-off!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay talked all things season two, breaking down the epic climax and the big revelation. Also, there might be a few easter eggs for season three you wouldn’t want to miss. Remember The Stranger from season one? The mysterious character’s identity was finally unveiled, and it was none other than Gandalf the Grey.

“We had leanings in terms of who we suspected The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) was going to become,” Payne told the outlet. “The further we got into the story, the further it just made sense for him to be Gandalf.” Since Gandalf had a strangely strong connection with the Halfling and often hung out in the Shire despite being a wizard, he fit the puzzle perfectly.

“We thought, ‘well, if at one point in his existence, he had vulnerably come to Middle-earth in this challenging time with no memory of who he was,’” the creator added. He might have been discovered by ancestors of the Hobbits and become indebted to them.

This introduction and the arc of an earlier version of Gandalf on a journey of self-discovery have added a nuanced element to the series. A lot of analysis went into the final battle between Sauron and Galadriel.

Theoretically, the latter can only kill the former’s physical form, so staging Galadriel’s victory despite knowing that the battle is one-sided was tricky. “He’s toying with her. But she’s more powerful than maybe he expected. So it becomes: How does she find a victory, even though he seems to be holding all the cards?” McKay said.

“Would just say we are enormously proud of season two and the work that all these amazing actors did,” he added. McKay also promised that the third season would go “onward and upward.” The Rings Of Power season two is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.