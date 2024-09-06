‘We Can Do This’: John Legend Recalls His And Chrissy Teigen’s Reactions To Son Miles’ Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles got diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes much to the parents' surprise. The All Of Me singer revealed that his wife was “upset” about the news initially but he had an optimism and faith that they’d take on this challenge.

The Minefields singer who released a new album My Favorite Dream and spoke to PEOPLE about his son’s diagnosis and how he and Teigen teamed up to face the challenge. Miles attended a summer camp where 80% of students were infected with the same stomach bug. When their son was admitted to the emergency room, doctors ruled out two possibilities—a reaction to the infection or he may be diabetic. The latter turned out to be true.

"Chrissy was upset a little bit when she first heard it," Legend recalled. However, he also admitted that she’s “been so good at learning what she needs to do.” As for him, he described himself as an optimistic and practical person. As soon as he learned about Miles’s diagnosis he knew it was going to be life changing for him and them.

“But I'm also like, 'We can do this.' We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn." he added. While navigating this difficult situation, the mom and dad of four—Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren—became each other’s greatest assets and allies. "This speaks to us feeling like a team. and knowing we can do this together. It just makes us stronger,” he told the outlet.

Legend also gave updates on Miles’ health revealing that he’s in the early stages of diagnosis and his insulin is still doing some of the work it needs to do. But as the disease progresses, precautionary measures like counting carbs, regularly monitoring insulin etc. would increase. “We just have to be more aware," he added.

Teigen and Legend’s parenting journey has had its fair share of ups and downs, from an unexpected pregnancy loss back in 2020 to now. However, they are great team partners in raising their kids. "Creating the life we want for them, coordinating with each other, we really feel like a team," he added.