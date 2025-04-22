Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2 Drops Haunting First Poster; Plans to 'End Suffering' With Teaser Date

Netflix has unveiled new and exciting updates about the long-awaited Season 2 of the popular show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. Sharing its first official poster, the makers of the show have announced that its first teaser will release on Wednesday (April 23) across platforms.

The poster shows Ortega sitting in a chair with a rope holding her in place while Thing rests on her left shoulder. Her mascara is smeared all over her face, although she maintains her usual stoic expression. The caption of the post read, "The suffering ends. The chaos begins." Check it out below!

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of Wednesday after it first dominated the streaming charts in November 2022. It was first teased by Netflix in September 2024, however, updates were scarce. With the new poster, it is safe to say that the show is eyeing a 2025 release.

Recently, Steve Buscemi, 67, opened up about working with Ortega in Wednesday S2. Speaking to People, the actor praised Ortega for her wit and down-to-earth nature. He shared that Ortega is "a wonderful actress, a wonderful scene partner," and that he enjoyed working with her.

Buscemi also said that while he cannot reveal much about the show, he promises that fans will not be disappointed.

In May 2024, Netflix made the cast announcement in a fun video and revealed that Buscemi has come on board to play a character named Barry Dort. Chapter one of the show will be titled, "Here We Woe Again."

Previously, Ortega shared her excitement for the upcoming season in an interview with E! News. She revealed that her character Wednesday will take on some of the best scenes in the new season, especially in its last episode. “Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season 2, especially in the last episode, is some of my favorite footage from the show,” she told the publication at the time. “Which is very exciting for me.”

The new season will feature Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, all returning to reprise their roles. Meanwhile, new additions to the cast include Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

