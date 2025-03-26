Were Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Stalked By Mystery Man Before Suspicious Deaths? Bodycam Footage Reveals New Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Following the shocking deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, new twists have surfaced. According to the Daily Mail, Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, had expressed concerns to her hairstylist, Christopher, about a mysterious man.

Newly released body camera footage shows Christopher divulging what Betsy had told him regarding two separate incidents that took place in December.

The hairstylist informed officers that the couple had been worried about an unknown person who had been following them just two months before their deaths.

“She mentioned to me that there was a man who had parked outside their gate and followed them,” Christopher was heard saying in footage obtained by Fox.

He further explained that the incident had occurred on two separate occasions, one of which happened when the couple had gone to White Rock.

According to the hairstylist, the man followed Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman to the aforementioned location and even parked outside their gated community. Christopher also mentioned that Arakawa was surprised by how security had no knowledge of the mystery man’s presence.

Arakawa had even noticed a car following the couple to White Rock and knew that the man had a folder full of photos of Hackman, hoping to get them signed, Christopher recalled the pianist’s words.

“She approached him and said, ‘I told him he needed to have more respect,’” the hairstylist told law enforcement officers.

He then went on to describe how the man returned on a different day and even offered the couple a bottle of wine, which they declined.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s bodies were found in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, residence on February 26, 2025.