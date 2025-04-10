Saturday Night Live Set to Get UK Spin-Off By Sky; Everything You Need to Know

Live from New York? Scratch that, it’s Live from London now! Sky Network has confirmed that the beloved comedy sketch series will be remade in the UK. The project has officially got the green light, as per Deadline.

The remake is set to be the most high-profile international version of the NBC show after its remakes in China, Germany, Italy, and South Korea. Although the network has not unveiled the cast members of the new version of SNL, it will certainly have a band of renowned UK comedians.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels will executive produce the UK version of the show alongside Broadway Video and Universal Television Alternative Studio’s UK production team. Cecile Frot-Coutaz, the CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer, released a statement to Deadline.

“For over 50 years, Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and our collective culture,” he said. Cecile added that the upcoming show will be built under the comedic guidance of Michaels. The SNL team has discovered and “nurtured” many comedy and musical talents over the years.

The Sky network is “thrilled” to do the same with its all-British version of the show and recreate the same energy for the UK audience. The news has been confirmed months after the original show achieved the milestone of 50 seasons.

SNL 50 brought together an array of celebrity guests under the same roof, including Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Pohler, Tina Fey, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, and many others.

Saturday Night Live is reportedly well-known to comedy fans in the UK but doesn’t have a high profile in the country overall. The association with Sky will likely increase the reach and viewership. Moreover, British humor is unique itself, so a whole show dedicated to it would be worth watching.

SNL UK will premiere sometime in 2026.