What Are Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Doing After Actor's Rust Case Dismissal? Source Reveals Couple is 'Breathing Again'

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are enjoying a relaxing summer with their family after his involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed. On July 12, a judge dismissed charges stemming from the fatal shooting on the Rust set.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Baldwins are currently spending their summer in the Hamptons with their children. They are glad and grateful to have this opportunity to unwind following the stress of the trial.

As per the source, the family's summer plans have been put on hold due to the legal situation. Therefore, they are taking advantage of this opportunity to spend time together.

Baldwin family enjoys relaxation

Now that they can finally relax, the Baldwin family is concentrating on having fun with their time together. They have had a difficult few months, but they are now welcoming the opportunity to relax and cherish their family time.

According to the source, the family is grateful for the opportunity to return to a more routine and pleasurable summer and is content to be able to unwind and enjoy themselves after such a trying time.

After almost three years, actor Alec Baldwin, 66, had his trial dismissed. The trial included a terrible incident that occurred on the Rust set in October 2021, in which the director Joel Souza was injured and cameraman Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun he was holding accidentally discharged. After Baldwin's attorneys contended that they were not provided with important evidence, namely ammunition discovered by Troy Teske (a friend of the armorer's father in the movie), the case was dismissed.

Advertisement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were relieved after the trial dismissa

Alec and his wife Hilaria were relieved by the decision, a source told PEOPLE. When they heard the news in court, they gave each other hugs. The couple was thankful to finally be able to spend the summer with their children, the insider continued, despite the extremely depressing circumstances.

The charges were dropped during the third day of the New Mexico trial. Luke Nikas, Alec's attorney, alleged that the prosecution breached the Brady rule, which requires them to share key evidence with the defense. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer agreed that the late revelation of this information impacted the trial's fairness.

On July 13, Alec took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support. Later, on July 20, Alec and Hilaria attended their first red carpet event since the trial, a screening of War Game at the Hamptons International Film Festival's SummerDocs program. Alec was spotted waving and smiling at the fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It's Been A Long Difficult Road': Alec Baldwin Opens Up About His Rust Shooting Case Dismissal