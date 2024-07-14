'It's Been A Long Difficult Road': Alec Baldwin Opens Up About His Rust Shooting Case Dismissal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and potential murder

Alec Baldwin was declared a free man by the judge at the Sante Fe court. The Rust shooting case against the actor was dismissed after the prosecutor withheld crucial evidence. On Saturday, the 30 Rock actor took to his Instagram account to show gratitude to the audience and the media for maintaining his family’s privacy. Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, too, was overjoyed by the decision of the court and claimed that he would celebrate the victory along with the actor.

Since the unfortunate incident took place in 2021, Baldwin has maintained his innocence by stating that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that was shot, killing the cinematographer, Haylna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin’s social media post over Rust case being dropped

Taking to his Instagram, Baldwin shared a heartfelt note for his friends and fans, showing gratitude towards them for not barging his family’s privacy during the tough times. The actor in the caption wrote, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.” He further added, "To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

The actor also stated that it was a difficult and long journey for him from the day the accident took place until he was declared free of all the charges. He wrote, “It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today.”

Along with the note, the actor shared a picture of himself sitting in the courtroom. Soon after the judgment was passed by Mary Sommer, Hilaria Baldwin, the actor’s wife, was seen in tears as she ran across the room to hug her husband.

Along with the actor’s wife, his sibling also appeared in court to support Baldwin.

What was the Rust case about?

Alec Baldwin, who is set to appear as the lead character in the movie, was practicing action sequences on the sets of the film with the gun. The actor, unaware of the revolver being loaded, mistakenly fired a shot, and the bullet killed Hutchins, who was the cinematographer on Rust. The bullet also injured the director, Joel Souza.

Balwin was accused of involuntary manslaughter, and the court trials began on July 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Rust completed filming in May 2023.

