What Did Amy Slaton Do? All We Know As 1,000-Lb Sisters Star Is Arrested At Tennessee Zoo

TLC's reality show 1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has been arrested under drug and child endangerment charges after a suspicious incident at a Tennessee zoo. On Monday, September 2, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department got a call regarding a camel bite at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo.

Upon arrival, the deputies were “overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," as mentioned on the Department’s official Facebook page. Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn—who was also in the vehicle with her—were arrested under charges of illegal possession of schedule I, illegal possession of schedule IV, and two counts of child endangerment.

Authorities have not released further information about the alleged camel bite, but the suspects are booked into the Crockett County Jail. According to the Sheriff's Department post, "The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence."

Therefore, defendants remain innocent until proven guilty with evidence beyond a reasonable doubt and conviction. Slaton’s been dealing with a challenging time in her life! In March 2023, she got separated from her husband of four years, the father of her sons, Gage Deon, 4, and Glenn Allen, 2.

Later that year, she spoke to PEOPLE about her priorities after the divorce, revealing that she’d like to focus on her mental health which had been “the worst it’s ever been.” It wasn’t just affecting her but also her sons’ lives. “So it was just rough,” she admitted.

Parenting has always been a priority for the reality star, who previously spoke about it on a 2023 episode of the hit TLC reality series. She shared that being a mom has been her dream since she was 5 and had always wished for two kids. “Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now," she added.