What Does Buckingham Palace Has To Say About Prince Harry’s Security Issue? Find Out Here

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement following Prince Harry's remarks regarding changes to his security arrangements. In a recently aired interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to reconcile with the family and shared his disappointment over losing a legal challenge concerning his security.

In his statement, the royal argued in court that he should receive automatic high-level protection. These arrangements were modified after he left the UK for the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle , in 2020.

It is important to note that relations between Prince Harry and the royal clan have deteriorated since his departure from the UK and his decision to start a new life abroad. This change also led to the revocation of his security, meaning the Duke of Sussex is currently unable to bring his family back to the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry stated, “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point, and the things that they’re going to miss are, well, everything, you know.”

He then went on to state that he loves his country and that it doesn't matter to him what some people in that country have done.

In response to his comments, Buckingham Palace stated that the courts had "repeatedly and meticulously" examined the issues surrounding the security arrangements.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace added, “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

According to reports, Prince Harry has asked his father, King Charles, to refrain from intervening in the matter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married on May 19, 2018.

