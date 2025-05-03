Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Divorce Soon? Expert Makes Shocking Claims About Royal Couple

Psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker, also known as the 'Living Nostradamus,' has made new predictions about the royal family. He previously claimed to have predicted historical events like the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an article for the Daily Mail, Hamilton-Parker now predicts that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be stripped of their HRH titles. He also foresees the royal couple separating within two years.

He wrote, "I believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stripped of their HRH titles and, within less than two years, they will separate."

Hamilton-Parker also predicts Meghan will release a new memoir, potentially with "mother" in the title, though he asserts it will not be a success.

Hamilton-Parker further predicts that the Duke of Sussex will try to resume royal life in the UK, but his efforts will falter, and he will remain distant from his family.

The psychic also foresees more trouble for Prince Andrew. Despite the death of his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, Hamilton-Parker predicts new allegations will arise, possibly triggered by a witness or document, leading to additional legal complications.

Hamilton-Parker believes Prince Andrew is secretly writing a memoir, which could be used as leverage or blackmail against other members of the royal family. "Turbulent times are ahead, too, for Prince Andrew. [...] But Andrew is not to be underestimated: behind closed doors, the late Queen’s disgraced second son is compiling a memoir, which he intends to use as leverage," he wrote.

King Charles III will hold the throne for years to come, according to the psychic. But he'll never be without health problems, and Queen Camilla will outlive him.

The psychic also sees King William V paying close attention to mental health in the future during his reign. His wife, Catherine, will be a constant presence.

Hamilton-Parker predicts Kate will bring the public closer to the royal family. She will be viewed as friendly and down-to-earth.

As per Hamilton-Parker, Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage will remain strong, while Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship does not look as promising. He believes the royal family is heading into troubled times.

Craig Hamilton-Parker predicts scandals, domestic rows, and public clamor in the future. He suggests that the coming years could redefine the monarchy.

