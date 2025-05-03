Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kids Archie and Lilibet Can’t Visit UK Anymore? New Claims After Court Ruling

Prince Harry has confirmed that his son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, might never set foot in his native country due to ongoing security threats.

In a recent court decision that upheld the U.K. government’s refusal to grant him automatic police protection, the Duke of Sussex expressed regret over not being able to return safely with his family.

Speaking to the BBC on May 2, the British Prince said he couldn’t envision a situation where he would return his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children to Britain under the current circumstances. “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he stated.

Harry, 40, who spent ten years in the British Army and was once a prominent member of the royal family, emphasized his continued affection for his homeland. He shared that he misses certain aspects of the U.K. and remains committed to supporting causes that are important to him.

Harry and Meghan have two children: Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3. Harry expressed regret over not being able to give his children a similar experience of his homeland.

"I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. I think it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland,” Harry said.

In his official statement following the court ruling, Harry reaffirmed his connection to the U.K., calling it a fundamental part of his identity. He expressed his desire to continue his philanthropic work and, one day, take his children to the homeland he had known.

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, the Sussexes have lived in Montecito, California. Although Harry has visited the U.K. on several occasions since then, his trips have been brief, heavily protected, and without his family.

The court’s May 2 decision confirmed that Harry’s security status would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, rather than being automatically granted. This ruling effectively closes the door on one of his final hopes for safe visits with his entire family.

Despite the ruling and ongoing tensions with the royal family, Prince Harry expressed a desire to reconcile with the rest of the Royals. However, palace sources suggest that the relationship remains strained and cold, with little improvement on the horizon.

