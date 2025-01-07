What Happened Between Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes 2025? Find Out

Demi Moore has denied snubbing Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The actress was caught in an online controversy after a video showed her seemingly ignoring Kylie, who was seated beside her at the event.

Demi had just won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her role in The Substance, and in the viral clip, she walked past Kylie to greet Elle Fanning without acknowledging the reality star.

An insider spoke to DailyMail.com, clarifying that there was no ill will behind the moment. The source shared that Demi simply didn’t notice Kylie. “Demi doesn’t know Kylie,” the insider said, adding that the two have different values and had not crossed paths before.

“Demi raised her children in a much different manner than the Kardashians were raised,” the insider added. While Demi respects and admires Timothée Chalamet's talent, Kylie's boyfriend, the source stated that the lack of acknowledgment was not a snub.

Demi’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, also addressed the rumors on Instagram, insisting there was no snub. She stated, “Had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her, she would have given her the time and space.” Tallulah urged fans to let her mother enjoy her Golden Globe win without further drama.

Despite the brief awkwardness, there’s no history of tension between Demi and Kylie. Last Halloween, Kylie paid tribute to Demi by recreating her iconic look from the 1996 film Striptease. Demi even shared Kylie's costume photos on her Instagram Story with captions like 'love this' and 'nailed it.'

