Who Are Halle Bailey’s Parents? Everything To Know About Courtney And Doug Bailey

Most parents of artists are their biggest cheerleaders, and this is certainly true for Halle Bailey’s parents, Courtney and Doug. The pair have stood as pillars of strength, supporting both of their daughters, Halle and Chloe, in pursuing their artistic dreams.

To help fulfill those dreams, the family moved from Georgia to Los Angeles to expand their horizons and seize more opportunities, according to People magazine. Both Halle and her sister gained fame as the musical duo Chloe x Halle.

They initially rose to prominence by posting singing covers on YouTube, which eventually led to them being signed by Beyonce’s label, Parkwood Entertainment. From there, both singers saw their careers soar to new heights.

Halle has ventured not only into music but also into acting, starring as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. She also played Nettie in the remake of The Color Purple.

Neither of her parents had industry connections—her father worked as a stockbroker and later took on the responsibility of managing both daughters early in their careers. Their contribution to their children's success is truly noteworthy.

Read on to learn more about Halle Bailey’s parents.

Courtney and Doug are parents to four children

Many think that Chloe and Halle are the only children of Courtney and Doug, but they actually have two more kids. Halle has an older sister, Ski, and a younger brother, Branson, according to the publication.

Advertisement

Her older sister, Ski, was mostly behind the camera when the singers would film and post their song covers on YouTube. Ski has also worked in TV production and was involved in PR during the early stages of her sisters' careers. She still aspires to be a filmmaker and reportedly works as a paralegal in South Carolina.

During a 2023 interview with British Vogue, Halle talked about her close bond with her younger sibling, Branson. She shared that she was “obsessed” with her siblings and added, “But with my baby brother, when I was younger, whenever we would get in trouble and they would try to discipline Branson, I would always be like, ‘No, no, no! Leave him alone.’”

Why did Courtney and Doug name their daughter Halle?

When Halle appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark in May 2023, she talked about the similarity between her and acclaimed actress Halle Berry's name.

Advertisement

The songstress shared that her family has always loved the actress. She said that they actually wanted her name to be Hailey, but since their surname was Bailey, they thought that it would not have worked out, so they landed on Halle.

She said, "It's very similar to Halle Berry. But there's no one else I would rather have a similar name to 'cause she's so cool."

Halle's parents are supportive of her career

Since they were children, Halle’s parents noticed the talent their daughters had and decided to support their gifts. The singer’s mother recognized both her children’s interest in acting and helped them pursue it.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2020, Halle shared that her mother, Courtney, would always have a camera in their faces, and she quickly realized her kids had big personalities and a love for performing. Halle recalled, “She was like, ‘My children are talented, what can I do?’ So, we got into the acting industry, doing commercials for Gap and other small gigs.”

Advertisement

Halle’s father, Doug, helped her improve her musical skills, even though he didn’t have much experience in music. She mentioned that Doug would try to sing around the house, even though “he’s tone-deaf.” However, she noted that he was helpful in other ways, using Google to find information on songwriting while they checked out tutorials for playing instruments.

The family moved to Los Angeles to further Halle’s career

Halle's parents decided to move from Atlanta to Los Angeles in order to further their careers and find better opportunities. The singer of Do It told TIME that they quickly fell in love with LA, adding, "The sun was shining. It makes you a happier person."

Doug helped out Halle by managing her career initially

Halle's father managed both his daughter’s careers, per People magazine. After their EP Sugar Symphony was released in 2016, Doug told Billboard that Halle and Chole were looking for their first entire-length album.

During that time, Beyonce presented the opportunity of the musical duo as her opening act on the European leg of her Formation Tour. The former stockbroker said that the Lemonade singer had ”creative input on the record.”

Her relationship with Doug inspired her bond with her father in Little Mermaid

Advertisement

The Angel singer revealed to Variety in 2022 that she and her dad's bond helped her with the character Ariel's relationship with her father, King Triton, in The Little Mermaid.

She told the outlet that Doug is like a "mirror" of Ariel's dad, King Triton. She said that Doug has always been very protective of her and her sister. Halle shared that one of the things they loved about him was the way "he loved."

She added, "When I had scenes with Javier, I just pulled from my experience with my own father: how deep that love is, and how strong and protective they get."

Halle left her nest after filming Little Mermaid

After she was done filming Little Mermaid, Halle decided to leave her parents’s nest and move into her own apartment. While speaking with Glamour in 2023, the singer shared that she lives in the same building as her sister, Chloe.

The vocalist expressed it as being “nice” because they are neighbors and Chloe is always there when she needs her but they also have their own respective spaces.

ALSO READ: 'Pathological Liar': Nigel Lythgoe Denies Paula Abdul's Assault Claims In New Legal Response To Lawsuit