What Happened To Gypsy Rose's First House Where She Lived With Her Mother? Explained

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is actively trying to move on from her past and manifest a new healthy life. certainly not a piece of cake with all the attention she has been getting since her December 2023 release from prison.

Recently, there’s been an influx of videos from true crime fans paying a visit to her old house in Springfield, Missouri, where she lived with her late mother, Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard. Initially abandoned, new residents now live in Gypsy Rose’s first house where the gory incident once occurred.

Who lives in Gypsy Rose’s Springfield home now?

After Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, was charged with the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee in their Springfield home in 2015, the residence was left abandoned for years. It also became a popular tourist spot for true crime enthusiasts.

In August 2021, the residence was sold for 97,090 USD and is now occupied by a mother-daughter duo who moved into the house, per a report by Realtor.com. A change in the address and slight renovations were made to keep outsiders from visiting the house as a thrilling spot.

The wheelchair ramp in front of the house, also highlighted in the documentaries on Gypsy Rose’s story as a Munchausen-by-proxy survivor, no longer exists in addition to the pink forefront. It has now been changed to blue to potentially distract unwanted visitors from clicking photos and even recognizing the house.

The craze around the TV personality’s Springfield home has been dubbed as a nuisance by the neighbors. It has been reported that strangers come asking around about the residence’s location which the neighbors refuse to give.

Thomas Pengilly, a neighbor to Gypsy Rose’s old Springfield home told local news outlet, KY3 in 2019, “I do find it frustrating that there are vehicles coming through here and they don't belong here. There are little ones around and some of them of going fast and stuff." He also called the act “ridiculous” for glorifying the tragic incident in that house.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s reaction to people visiting her old home

In light of TikTok videos that showcase her Springfield house going viral, Gypsy Rose Blanchard broke her silence on the escalating mishap. The Lifetime star responded to one of the viral videos by calling out the people’s insensitive actions while comparing the Springfield residence where she killed her mother, to the Grand Canyon.

Blanchard stated on TikTok, “Y'all have no respect or decency. A tragedy happened in that house yet yall visit it as if it was the Grand Canyon.”

However, many netizens are conflicted about her intense reaction which has left the internet divided. Fans debate that the “tragedy” she is referring to was inflicted by her and Dee Dee’s murder eventually publicized by the many documentaries Gypsy Rose consciously worked on.

Others supported her statement condemning the unwanted visitors from clicking photos and posting videos of the residence.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard hasn’t visited her old home since she was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center. The residence was reportedly offered to her and Dee Dee after they lost their original house in Louisiana to Hurricane Katrina.

According to sources, she moved to an Airbnb in Kansas City with her ex-husband Ryan Anderson following her newfound freedom. Not much is known about Gypsy Rose’s current residence but is expected to be living with ex-fiance Ken Urker after they rekindled their romance in April.

