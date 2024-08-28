What Happened To Hozier? Health Condition Explored As Singer Postpones Tour Dates

Hozier, 34, is prioritizing his health. He recently announced via social media that he had decided to take a small break during his Unreal Unearth tour to recover from a recent virus.

The singer took to his X account on Monday, August 26, to share that he had made this hard decision to recover from the virus. He was to perform at the First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana, on August 27 and in Caper, Wyoming, on Wednesday, August 28. However, he did let his fans know that the two shows would be rescheduled at a later date.

Before this decision, he took the stage on August 24, Saturday at Rogers Place situated in Edmonton, Canada, per the publication.

In the post shared on the aforementioned platform, the vocalist expressed his gratitude for all the people who came to the show during their “run,” He thanked people especially “who have shown such kind support over the last number of nights while I’ve struggled vocally getting over a recent virus.”

Hozier wrote that getting connected with his fans was enjoyed by him from the stage, but his voice is not getting a “chance” it needs to heal in a proper way. He mentioned that it broke his heart to postpone the two shows. He did this to give his vocal chords every chance to heal in order to perform during the rest of his tour.

He let his fans know that the information regarding the new dates of those two shows would be announced soon and asked his fans to keep hold of their tickets as they would be “honored for the new dates once announced.”

Advertisement

The singer also revealed that the people who cannot attend will be provided with a refund from the point of purchase. He hoped that people would accept his “sincere apologies for any inconvenience this cause.” The 34-year-old vocalist once again expressed his gratefulness for the “support and understanding.”

According to the publication, the singer's next show is scheduled for August 30, Friday at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, Colorado. He would then move on to shows in Australia and perform his first show of tour Down Under on November 5 at RAC Arena in Perth.

ALSO READ: 'I’d Rather It Come from Me': Hozier Recalls Story That Inspired Too Sweet's Lyrics and It Also Includes Cillian Murphy