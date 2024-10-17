What Is Liam Payne’s Net Worth? Find Out Amid His Tragic Passing

Liam Payne’s untimely demise at 31 sent shockwaves across the globe. The former One Direction bandmate passed away after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16. In the wake of this tragedy, let’s look at Payne's net worth over the years. His total net worth is estimated to be $70 million.

He was born in Wolverhampton, England, on August 29, 1993. Throughout his childhood, he remained frail and often fell sick because of his premature birth. Nevertheless, he overcame his physical limitations and excelled at sports like running and boxing. He had a love for performing on stage since a young age and was quite natural at it.

In 2010, Payne had a career breakthrough after impressing the judges with his rendition of Michael Bublé’s Cry Me a River on X Factor. In the competition, he was grouped with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, who went on to win people’s hearts with their melodies under the band name One Direction.

Music Career

One of Payne's major sources of income was music. He contributed to 34 songs of One Direction and simultaneously pursued his solo music career. The Strip That Down singer’s income streams also included other ventures related to the band, like the documentary One Direction: This is Us (2013), which earned $70 million at the box office.

One Direction is considered one of the best-selling bands of all time and shot the bandmates to immense stardom. As for Payne, his last booking amount as a solo artist was estimated to be around $150,000 and $300,000 for one show. At the peak of his fame with One Direction, his annual income was estimated to be $42 million.

Brand Collaborations

The British singer earned acclaim for his good looks and flamboyant style. In the same year, he was named global brand ambassador of German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss and released his first and only solo album, LP1.

His debut single, Strip That Down, featuring Quavo, was released in 2017 and reached number 10 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. His other single or featurette was For You with Rita Ora, and his last single was Teardrops. Payne also created his brand value through his myriad social media profiles, having garnered 27.1 million followers on Instagram and 33 million on X (formally Twitter).

Real Estate and Other Possessions

Reportedly, the Night Changes singer had a collection of luxury cars, including the Lamborghini Aventador, Cadillac Escalade, Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, and Mini Cooper S. Moreover, the singer is said to have owned a luxury mansion in Monte Nido, California, which he eventually sold to fellow musician Halsey. Payne also has a humble abode in the United Kingdom, and its worth is estimated to be $8.9 million.