What is Steven Van Zandt's net worth as of 2023? Exploring his fortune amid recent interview

Steven Van Zandt is one of the most iconic guitarists and rock n roll artists of all time. His contribution towards the genre and collaboration with his friend Bruce Springsteen’s band E Street Band.

The iconic artist is also known for his appearance on The Sopranos in which he starred as one of the lead characters. And many other philanthropic and business ventures over the years which has helped him amass a massive wealth.

What is the net worth of Steven Van Zandt?

Through his prolific career as a musician along with the considerable earnings he generated from his acting career, Steven Van Zandt has been able to amass a total wealth of around $80 million according to celebritynetworth.com.

After learning guitar at the early age of 14 and trying to copy his idols like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, Steven Van Zandt started his own musical career quite early on. His meeting and friendship with Bruce Springsteen was the turning point of his career. The duo became the best of friends, and Van Zandt was an active supporter of the I'm On Fire singer.

Steven quickly became an important part of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and turned out to be an outstanding lead guitarist. He was even credited with having developed the signature guitar line in the band’s song Born To Run.

However, in 1984 Van Zandt left the band claiming his work was done, that of making Bruce Springsteen a star. He worked on his own band as well as started a career as a solo artist which was appreciated critically but wasn’t a commercial hit. He returned to the band in 1999 and has since been an essential part of the band’s setup.

