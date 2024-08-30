Did Kate Middleton Ask Prince William To Make Up With His Brother Amid Their Reunion At Uncle’s Funeral? Find Out

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds ever since the latter stepped down from his royal duties in 2020. While the duo has jointly attended a few events together since they have kept their distance and left in a giffy.

The sources have claimed that none of the times after the rift have the brothers talked to each other. Ahead of their reunion at their uncle’s funeral, the royal experts revealed that the Princess of Wales has asked her husband to make things right with the Duke of Sussex.

The princes last met each other at King Charles’ coronation in May 2023.

Before his exit from the royal family, Prince Harry had been close to the Prince of Wales and also shared a good bond with Kate Middleton. However, the fallout took place allegedly after the younger brother gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, along with his wife, Meghan Markle.

In a conversation with Fox News, the royal author Christopher Andersen revealed that Harry often addressed Kate as a sister and respected her too much. The author stated, "Kate was close to Harry, true. They had a special bond. They shared the same goofy sense of humor and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had."

He further added, "Of course, Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up. It would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family's head. But above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband."

While the tension between the royal brothers still persists, the reports suggest that the Prince of Wales could have a reunion with Prince Harry in 2025, as the former could be in the USA to cover official events. The brothers together could possibly be present at the Diana Awards and the Travalyst.

However, a source close to the royal family revealed that Prince William’s visits will purely be based on his calendar and schedules. They shared, "For what it is worth, Prince William went last year, but not the year before. It really depends on his diary and commitments year to year."

Prince Harry has been living in California with his wife and children since 2023 after former royals were asked to vacate the Frogmore cottage.

