Celine Dion made her live stage comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics despite her recent battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. Dion's extraordinary performance and watching her comeback got her cheers from celebs and singers of the industry. Even popular artist Charlie Puth couldn't hold himself back from praising the legendary singer.

Charlie Puth praises Celine Dion's live-stage comeback during Paris Olympics opening ceremony

On July 27, Charlie Puth shared an Instagram story praising Celine Dion's performance during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony despite her personal health issues. He wrote, "Celine Dion...what she has been through and to just get up and sing like that...no other word than astounding" Due to health issues that subsequently turned out to be Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), Dion had not performed live since 2021.

Despite her health issues, the Canadian singer managed to bounce back quickly and made a spectacular live stage return on Friday, July 26 at the opening ceremony. Wearing a shimmering silver-white outfit covered with beads, Celine Dion walked the stage beneath the Eiffel Tower and sang Edith Piaf's L'Hymne A L'Amour.'

Celine Dion performed Edith Piaf’s classic Hymne A L’Amour at the opening ceremony

The sets by Lady Gaga, Aya Nakamura, and other performers were followed by Celine Dion's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. As the evening came to an end, Dion sang the entire set of the beloved French song L'Hymne A L'Amour on stage. She wore a dazzling white Dior haute couture gown by Maria Grazia at the event.

For those who don't know, the illness can sometimes make it difficult for a person to move, talk, and take care of themselves. Last month, the documentary I Am: Céline Dion was released, detailing Dion's ongoing battle with the illness.

In an interview that was published on April 22, the singer stated to Vogue France that she has decided to work for her future on stage with a medical team by giving her whole body and soul.

