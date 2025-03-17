What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and More This Week: The Residence to O'Dessa

Struggling to find a good watch for the upcoming weekend? Don't worry, we have got you covered. There is an interesting line-up of projects releasing this week across different streaming platforms. In this list, we have brought some of the must-watch recent releases including Sadie Sink’s O’Dessa, Kat Graham’s Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, and much more. Check out the full list below!

Woman of the Dead Season 2 (Netflix)

The power-packed combination of vengeance, mystery, and thriller makes this drama series an intense watch. The first season followed Brünhilde Blum, a widowed funeral home owner and a mother to two kids.

She sets out to investigate her husband’s death only to discover their small community’s ugliest truth. The season concluded with Blum discovering her husband’s killer. Season 2, which will be released on Netflix on March 19, will unpack the dramatic aftermath!

Gannibal Season 2 (Hulu)

The chilling drama revolves around a cursed Goto family who must hide a hideous secret about their community. “They say that in this village, people are eaten.” When police officer Agawa Daigo closes in on the truth, he must combat the Goto clan. Daigo throws himself into the vortex of madness.

In the second season, the officer will return to the Kuge Village where he’ll try to uncover the truth while navigating his past traumas. Ganninal season 2 will be released on March 19.

Good American Family (Hulu)

This limited series is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple, Kristine (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass). They adopt a young girl named Natalia Grace, whom they presumed to be a child with Dwarfism. But as time passes, they start to question her identity and background. It will premiere on March 19.

The Residence (Netflix)

This show is a wacky whodunnit murder mystery! From Bridgerton creator, Shondaland, the series is set in the White House and follows the aftermath of a disastrous State dinner that ends with homicide. “Inside the White House's staff residence and the lives workers share with the First Family,” says the official synopsis. The show will premiere on Netflix on March 20.

Happy Face (Paramount+)

Happy Face is a true crime drama about a woman named Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who at 15, discovers the truth about her father being the infamous Happy Face Killer. Annaleigh Ashford plays the protagonist who is haunted by her father’s gnarly crimes even years after his imprisonment. The first episode of the series will premiere on March 20.

Tyler Perry’s Duplicity (Prime Video)

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the movie follows a high-powered attorney Marley as she works on a personal case to discover the truth behind the shooting of her best friend Fela’s husband. Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham plays the protagonist in the investigative drama which is set to premiere on March 20.

Go! (Netflix)

The series follows a young sprinter who receives a remarkable scholarship at a prestigious university. While the life-changing opportunity will help him achieve success on the tracks, he’d never outrun his past. From South African producer Kutlwano Ditsele’s Ten30 Pictures, the series will be released on March 21 on Netflix.