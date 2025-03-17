Regé-Jean Page Talks About Returning to Bridgerton; ‘Everyone’s finding fantastic…’

Regé-Jean Page, best known for his role as Simon Basset in the first season of Bridgerton, recently spoke about the potential of returning to the hit Netflix series. While promoting his latest film, Black Bag, the actor shared his thoughts on the show’s continued success and his current career trajectory.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Page was asked whether he would consider reprising his role to give his character a proper send-off. “I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” he responded. “Everyone’s finding fantastic success, both with the show and personal projects, and I’m just super happy to say that.”

Aside from Bridgerton, Page remains a popular choice among fans speculating about the next James Bond. However, the actor downplayed the rumors, saying, “It’s not something I’ve thought about very much.” Instead, he remains focused on his current projects, including Black Bag. His co-star Michael Fassbender even praised Page’s potential, saying, “I think he’s fantastic. He’s got all the attributes… so let’s wait and see.”

Since his breakout role, Page has starred in The Gray Man (2022) alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) with Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. Now, he takes on the role of Col. James Stokes in Black Bag, a spy thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film boasts an all-star cast, including Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris, and former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.

While Page may not be returning to Bridgerton anytime soon, his career continues to soar with diverse and exciting projects. Fans can look forward to seeing him bring his signature charm and intensity to new roles on the big screen.