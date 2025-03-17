5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar that showcase romance at workplace: Band Baaja Baaraat to Life in a Metro

As we kickstart a new week on a positive note, we curated this list of movies to watch on OTT that showcase workplace drama and romance in the most entertaining way. From Band Baaja Baraat to I Hate Luv Storys, there’s something for everyone.

5 Bollywood movies that showcase workplace drama and romance:

1. Band Baaja Baaraat

Where to watch: Prime Video

Band Baaja Baaraat is a romantic comedy film that takes the audience on a hilarious journey of two people who start a wedding planning company together. In the midst of planning one of the memorable days for a couple, the business partners turn into life partners. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Ranveer Singh in his debut role along with Anushka Sharma.

2. Life in a… Metro

Where to watch: Netflix

Life in a... Metro tells the tales of love and heartbreak of different people that are weirdly interlinked with one another. Some of the stories bloom in the workplaces of Mumbai. Co-produced, co-written, and directed by Anurag Basu, the drama film features actors like Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

3. I Hate Luv Storys

Where to watch: Netflix

Just like the fictional Bollywood character, a woman named Simran enjoys her romantic life with her fiancé Raj until the art director crosses paths with an assistant director. While working on a film, the two become friends and unknowingly fall in love. By the end, Simran gets proposed to by Raj, but will she accept his marriage proposal and big adieu to the man she has fallen for? To know more, watch I Hate Luv Storys on Netflix.

4. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl is a hilarious tale of a man who falls in love with three women working in the same company. Upon knowing about the con man’s actions, the women join hands to teach him a lesson. The trio hire a mall worker to help them execute their plan of conning the con artist. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the rom-com stars Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma in lead roles.

5. Jolly LLB 2

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Despite being a lawyer, Jolly (Akshay Kumar) works as an assistant to an ace lawyer, which often creates friction between him and his wife Pushpa (Huma Qureshi). In the greed to get his own chamber and get in the good books of his partner, he uses unfair means to gather funds. But his acts lead to someone losing her life. While he tries to make amends and fight for truth and justice, he starts working on his relationship with his angry wife in Jolly LLB 2.

