What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and More: 6 Superhero Shows That Subvert the Genre; From The Boys to Watchmen

The superhero genre remains one of the most beloved, whether in movies or series. With streaming platforms racing toward success, they continue to keep fans engaged with content featuring extraordinary powers and more.

If you're reading this list, you surely don't believe in superhero fatigue. So, let's dive into this list of superhero shows that, while belonging to the genre, also subvert its themes beautifully.

Loki (Disney+)

Loki takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After escaping with the Tesseract, Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief is captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). As the story unfolds, you’ll uncover some of the most mind-blowing revelations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Arrow (Netflix)

One of the best marksmen in the DC Universe, Arrow tells the story of Oliver Queen, a wealthy businessman who also leads a double life as a vigilante, fighting crime alongside his team of superheroes.

Peacemaker (HBO Max)

John Cena made his way into the superhero genre with the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The wrestler-turned-actor portrays Peacemaker, one of the most beloved antiheroes from the pages of DC Comics. The series Peacemaker is available to stream on HBO Max.

Superman & Lois (HBO)

This has to be one of the best superhero stories ever written. Watch the Man of Steel balance his personal life with his wife, Lois Lane, and their kids while still taking to the skies to battle villains, delivering some truly powerful punches.

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

The Boys is one of the most popular superhero series today. With a stellar cast and a gripping storyline, it's impossible to resist the thrilling adventures and intense conflicts it presents. Watch Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, and more as they navigate a brutal world where superheroes aren't always the good guys.

Watchmen (Amazon Prime)

First introduced in a film by Zack Snyder, these superhumans later took center stage in a darker, more complex world on Amazon Prime. However, Watchmen is a limited series, making it a perfect binge-watch that can be completed within a week.