Netflix to Soon Become Exclusive Hub of WWE for Indian Audience; Get Ready to Watch Your Favorite Fights From THIS Date

Indian audiences are in great luck, as Netflix will soon become the exclusive hub for WWE. According to the latest announcement by the streaming platform, Netflix will be the ultimate destination for all wrestling fans, airing WWE fights starting from April 1, 2025.

This follows a long-term partnership between Netflix and the sports entertainment company, allowing fans in the Indian subcontinent to watch WWE’s highly thrilling matches, including its weekly flagship shows.

Get ready for the action, as Netflix brings Raw, NXT, and SmackDown to its streaming service. Not only that, but the platform will also premiere WWE's Premium Live Events, including SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble, and the highly anticipated WrestleMania.

In case you miss the live fights and commentary, Netflix has got you covered. Designed for wrestling fans, WWE events will air three times a week in the form of Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Meanwhile, as fans in India get ready to enjoy the live fights, they will also have the option to experience live commentary in Hindi.

Speaking about this exciting news, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque stated in a video, “Through this partnership, WWE fans in India will have seamless and immersive access to all WWE programming. Netflix will also feature new and exclusive archival content from the WWE vault, along with the ability to stream live or on demand.”

WWE is one of the most widely loved sports entertainment brands in global markets. It is known for its family-friendly entertainment while also premiering TV-PG programming in over 1 billion households worldwide. The shows aired by WWE are broadcast in 20 different languages.