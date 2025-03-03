The Electric State Final Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt Venture Into Dangerous Waters in Dystopian Sci-Fi

The Electric State is the most anticipated release on Netflix this month. The streamer dropped the first-ever trailer of the dystopian sci-fi adventure, giving a glimpse into the robot-inflicted land. Millie Bobby Brown stars as Michelle, an orphanage girl who teams up with a mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter, Keats (Chris Pratt), to track her lost younger brother.

The trailer starts with Keats (Pratt) making a dangerous deal with a robot while Michelle (Brown) and her cosmo bot friend watch with intrigue. When he kills the robot, Brown attempts to hastily escape, but Keats catches up to her.

The duo eventually team up to help Michelle on her mission. “This bot knows where to find my brother. I want him back,” she says in the trailer. She proposes a strategy — to tear the entire “sick” system down and free both humans and bots from the evil organization that seems to be controlling everything.

In addition to being packed with elements of fantasy and action, the trailer has some comedic moments as well. “Robots helping humans?” one of the bots asks. “I know, it’s nuts. No offense,” Brown replies. At one point, Pratt screams he doesn’t want to die to Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch as a song from the hit 90s hip-hop band played right before a big showdown.

Advertisement

The Russo Brothers-helmed series includes a star-studded cast — Pratt, Brown, Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, Colman Domingo, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Yeoh, and many others.

Anthony and Joe Russo will also launch a prequel game based on the Netflix series called The Electric State: Kid Cosmo. The game — described as a “bite-sized adventure puzzle game” — will expand The Electric State universe.

“It does expand upon the relationship that the lead characters have in the movie, Michelle and her brother Chris. The game is able to explore the relationship in more depth,” Anthony Russo tells Variety.

The Electric State will be released on Netflix on March 14.