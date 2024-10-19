Did Millie Bobby Brown's Husband Jake Bongiovi Visit Her On The Electric State Set? Costar Chris Pratt Reveals

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actresses. Now, she’s stepping into a new futuristic world in The Electric State, a sci-fi adventure from the Russo Brothers. However, while the film might focus on a dystopian future filled with robots and mystery, Brown’s off-screen world was anything but lonely. According to her co-star Chris Pratt, Millie’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, made it a point to be by her side during the entire production process.

Chris Pratt, who stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State, recently opened up about the dynamic on set. He revealed that Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and Millie’s husband, was a constant presence during the filming of the highly anticipated movie. “Jake was on set every day,” Pratt shared, noting that Bongiovi’s devotion to Brown was evident to everyone involved in the project. According to Pratt, this level of support contributed to a positive and uplifting environment on set, helping Brown navigate the demanding shoot.

The Electric State, a Netflix production directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel. Set in an alternate version of the 1990s, the film centers around a young woman, played by Brown, who embarks on a journey across a robot-invaded, post-apocalyptic America with her robot companion. Brown’s character, Michelle, is joined by Chris Pratt's character, Keats, as they unravel a dark conspiracy at the heart of this futuristic world​

Advertisement

While the film’s plot is rooted in sci-fi thrills and action, the real-world dynamic between Brown and Bongiovi offered a heartwarming contrast to the intensity of the scenes being shot. Pratt mentioned that having Bongiovi around seemed to help Brown maintain balance and stay grounded. With The Electric State marking one of her most ambitious projects to date, it’s clear that Bongiovi’s steady presence allowed her to tackle the role with confidence.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship has been a significant talking point since they first began dating in late 2021. Their whirlwind romance became public knowledge as the pair were frequently seen together at red carpet events, and in April 2023, Brown announced their engagement. Bongiovi, an actor and model, has accompanied Brown through numerous high-profile moments, but his unwavering support behind the scenes appears to be just as strong as their public appearances​

Pratt’s anecdote paints a picture of Bongiovi as a constant figure of encouragement during the long days of filming. His presence may have helped Brown cope with the challenges of shooting a massive blockbuster like The Electric State, especially given that the film is expected to be a career-defining role for her, showcasing her ability to lead a big-budget production. The project, which includes an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Ke Huy Quan, Woody Harrelson, and Stanley Tucci, promises to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases of 2024​

Advertisement

As The Electric State gears up for its Netflix release, Millie Bobby Brown’s performance is highly anticipated, especially given the massive scope of the project. With Jake Bongiovi by her side throughout the process, it’s clear that Brown had the emotional and personal support she needed to excel in her role. As fans eagerly await the film’s debut, it’s safe to say that the real-life love story between Brown and Bongiovi is just as captivating as the fictional world she brings to life on screen.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Embraces 'Bongiovi' Surname In New BTS Post From Stranger Things Season 5