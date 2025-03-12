Millie Bobby Brown Fires Back at Comments Saying ‘She Looks 40’; Explains ‘You Did Meet Me When I Was 10’

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out against vicious tabloid criticism, particularly those scrutinizing her looks and age. The Electric State actress blasted the ageist remarks that claimed she looked a lot older than her actual age.

In an episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the Stranger Things actress spoke about the recent commentary regarding how she appears older than her years as well as the change in her accent. Brown noted that the public initially saw her at 10 years old — an age when she was still growing. A decade later, she wonders why her changing face is a topic of criticism.

Brown said, "A thing that I get a lot is like, 'Oh my God, she looks like 40.' And I'm like, well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I understand. Now I'm 21, it's been 10 years. She grows. My face like, grew. What do you want me to do about that?"

Brown conceded that although the criticism once bothered her, she's come to a point of self-assurance. She said, "I wish I could be like, 'You know what, it does get to me.' It used to get to me, it did … And I remember trying to change myself to please the masses."

"And actually now, I'm in a place where, yeah, my accent does change. My face does grow. I do wear a lot of makeup. It's just the kind of person I am," Brown added.

The Enola Holmes actress recently directly addressed the media on Instagram to call out outlets for what she called "bullying" and constant scrutiny of her appearance, body, and personal decisions. In her message, she lashed out about the unrealistic demand that she is still supposed to look like the 10-year-old version of herself.

Millie Bobby Brown wasn't hesitant on the podcast, as she spoke about being disgusted by the media's treatment of her. She maintained that nobody should have to put up with such persistent criticism. She thinks the media must relearn basic manners and be reminded that celebrities, particularly young women, are human beings too.