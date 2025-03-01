What to Watch on Netflix in March: 5 Movies You Need to Stream This Month; From The Electric State to Den of Thieves 2

March has arrived and with it an interesting lineup of movies to stream on Netflix. The streamer will be home to several new and old movies or TV shows this month, but we bring you the best of the best.

The list includes 5 must-watch recently released movies, from the Russo Brothers’s Netflix original The Electric State to the Gerard Butler starrer crime action Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Check out the complete list below:

Plankton: The Movie (March 7)

What’s a better way to unwind than watching a refreshing animated film, especially if it involves Spongebob? “When Karen the Computer decides to take over the world, it's up to Plankton to stop her—with a little help from SpongeBob and the Gal Pals,” says the official synopsis.

The Electric State (March 14)

This dystopian sci-fi adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt will be released on the streamer on March 14. The story is set in the aftermath of a robot vs. human war. When an orphaned teenage Michelle (Brown) gets a signal that her brother—who she presumed dead in the war—could be alive.

She teams up with an eccentric drifter and a mysterious robot on a dangerous quest to locate her lost brother.

The Outrun (March 18)

If you are a Saoirse Ronan fan, you would not want to miss this one! The story revolves around Rona (Ronan), who “attempts to come to terms with her troubled past” after living life on edge for too long. She returns to the wild island where she grew up to reinvent herself.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (March 20)

Gerard Butler and 50 Cent lead this 2025 action thriller. It follows Big Nick (Butler) as he finds himself embroiled in the “treacherous world” of diamond thieves while chasing criminal Donnie (Cent) Wilson to Europe. “They plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange,” the synopsis adds.

The Life List (March 28)

If you are a sucker for rom-coms, this one’s a must watch! The 2025 movie follows a woman (Sofia Carson) as she revisits “her childhood aspirations” and decides to pursue them, only to be led on an unexpected and more rewarding journey.