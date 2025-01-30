What to Watch on Netflix: 6 Best Documentaries to Catch This Week

Netflix became streaming home to several intriguing documentaries this month. In this list, we include the latest releases and a few OG docuseries that will be worth the watch. Personal life, mysterious disappearances, and controversial reality shows are some of the genres covered in this list. Check it out!

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

Released on the streaming platform on January 1st, this documentary is about a wealthy entrepreneur Bryan Johnson who goes to any extent to remain young forever. The man is on a mission to defy aging and this documentary takes the viewers through all the chemical and physical experiments he goes through. The riveting watch!

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Another recent release that explores the dark side of America’s most controversial talk show — The Jerry Springer Show. According to the official synopsis, the jaw-dropping exposes the talk show’s “biggest scandals, both on- and off-camera.”

I am Ilary

This documentary covers the post-divorce life of TV host Ilary Blasi and shows her navigating life after a personal crisis. Eventually, she figures out a balance, experiences emotional growth, explores career opportunities, and finds a new love.

American Murder: Gabby Petito

This new three-part documentary series explores the sudden disappearance of a young woman named Gabby Petito in 2021. Her name became a fixture in national headlines after news of her mysterious disappearance surfaced.

Advertisement

Petito had been documenting her seemingly happy travels with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, on social media as they journeyed across the United States in their converted camper van—until the updates suddenly stopped. This intriguing and thrilling docuseries is a must-watch!

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

This four-part docuseries is a re-examination of the most-discussed true-crime stories. Director Floyd Russ claimed that the O.J. Simpson story has many faces and explored elements that take a “new form” when contextualized with history.

The Social Dilemma

This could easily be considered one of the most-watched documentaries on Netflix! If you haven't already watched the 2020 docuseries that explores the dark side of the internet and the life-threatening impact of social networking, it’s about time that you do.