What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates TRAILER: Microsoft CEO Deep Dives Into Impact of AI With James Cameron, Bono and THIS Pop Icon

“This show is about our future,” says Bill Gates, the globally known tech icon in the trailer of Netflix’s What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates. This upcoming series will focus on major challenges that society, all around the world faces at present.

In the recently released trailer, the CEO of Microsoft is seen discussing a lot of topics, along with some big names such as Bono, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as one of Hollywood’s most cherished icons, James Cameron and also Lady Gaga.

From artificial intelligence to climate change, all will be discussed in the soon-to-be-released Netflix show, What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates.

As seen in the trailer, the show would be a docuseries where Bill Gates would have talked about solving the above-mentioned issues faced by the world along with some other life-tethering problems such as income inequality as well as infectious diseases.

With really intriguing music, the trailer also shows Gates generating a text for his son, using ChatGPT in Gen Z slang. “Yo fam looks good,” is what Bill Gates reads from the generated text by the AI.

Somewhere in the trailer, the director of the highly acclaimed movie Titanic is seen stating that the current times make it tough to make a science fiction movie.

It is sure that the series will talk about how AI is impacting many industries and human life, but in the meantime, it will also focus on conspiracy theories.

Talking about conspiracy theories, the tech fame is then seen reading a comment online that says he, along with Lady Gaga and Tom Hanks, are part of a reptilian race.

In her crispy voice and during a deep conversation with Gates, the Love Game songstress is then seen stating that entertainment and information happen to be in much closer proximity than they were before.

The singer-turned-actress who will be next seen in the DC movie, Joker: Folie A Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, is further heard saying that these current scenarios can’t be stopped.

Further in the trailer, Sen. Bernie Sanders is then heard discussing Gates' enormous fortune. With all of the issues, the five-part series by Netflix will even show the 68-year-old billionaire discussing environmental issues and touching on the topic of eradication of diseases such as malaria.

The anticipated series is being executive-produced by Morgan Neville.

With a huge guest list on the show, even Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series, as per PEOPLE.

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates will premiere on September 18, 2024.

