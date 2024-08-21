When Robert Kardashian Denied Paternity Test to find Khloé's Real Father in a Loving Gesture

Khloé Kardashian is well-known not just for her role on The Kardashians but also for her successful fashion brand, Good American. Fans admire her for her business and family life. But behind the scenes, there has been much speculation about her father for years. There have been questions about whether Khloé’s biological father is Robert Kardashian Sr. or not.

Despite various theories, Khloé’s dad made a heartfelt decision that still stands out. He chose not to take a paternity test to prove Khloe’s parentage. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this whole incident.

Khloé is known for her business ventures

Khloé Kardashian is famous, not just because of her reality TV fame but also due to her successful business ventures. She also runs a sustainable clothing line, which is often featured on the reality show. Khloe has a close, supportive relationship with her mother, Kris Jenner. However, there are rumors about her father.

Khloe’s family and paternity controversy

Rumors about Khloé Kardashian’s paternity started shortly after she was born. There were rumors that Kris Jenner had an affair with O.J. Simpson around the time Khloé was conceived. This led to speculation that Simpson might be Khloé’s real father.

A 2017 article from The Sun mentioned a controversial book by Jerry Oppenheimer titled The Kardashians: An American Drama. The book claimed that Robert Kardashian was unsure about Khloé’s paternity. This led to speculation that Khloé might be Simpson’s child. Moreover, the book also mentions that Kris and Robert were not intimate when Khloé was conceived.

The O.J. Simpson theory

This theory of Simpson being Khloé’s father gained traction from various sources. Jeffrey Felix, a former guard for Simpson, mentioned that Khloé had asked Simpson for a paternity test. Felix claimed she was distressed over the ongoing media buzz and wanted to clear up her paternity. However, Simpson denied all these rumors once.

Robert Kardashian’s love for Khloé

Despite these rumors and media buzz, Robert Kardashian Sr. always treated Khloé as his own. Pastor Kenn Gulliksen, who knew Robert well, mentioned that while Robert sometimes implied Khloé wasn’t his biological daughter, he loved her deeply. Gulliksen noted, “It was my strong impression that he loved Khloé very much. But he said it in a way that implied, "She’s not my blood daughter.”

Even though there were discussions about taking a paternity test, Robert refused. He made it clear that Khloé was his child, no matter what. “Whoever her father is, she is my child,” he reportedly said. This proves that Robert unconditionally loved Khloé.

Controversial claims and Robert’s legacy

Oppenheimer’s book also mentioned that Robert’s ex-wives, Jan Ashley and Ellen Pierson, spoke about Robert’s doubts. They claimed that Robert occasionally said Khloé was not his biological daughter. Despite these claims, Robert remained devoted to Khloé until his death.

Khloé’s relationship with her father was full of love and respect. She has always been cherished by her family, including her sisters. Recently, she shared the most beautiful video of Robert Kardashian’s birthday. While sharing the video on her Instagram, she captioned it, “I will forever hold space for you. Happy birthday, Daddy 🤍 I love you 🕊️ Thank you for everything…..”

Lionel Richie and other theories

Another name that came up in the paternity discussions was Lionel Richie. A 2014 report suggested that Kris had an affair with Richie in the ‘80s. The source said Richie boosted about the affair. Some people also noticed a resemblance between Khloé and Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie.

Another name that has come up in the paternity debate is Alex Roldan, Kris Jenner’s former hairdresser. In 2012, Kylie Jenner joked on X (formerly Twitter) about Roldan being Khloé’s dad. Though she later clarified that it was just a joke, fans started speculating about it.

Khloé’s response to this controversy

Khloé Kardashian has always stood against these rumors about her paternity. She has spoken openly about how much her father’s passing affected her. Her family, including her sisters and mother, Kris Jenner, have been by her side through it all. Despite the rumors, Khloé is still loved and supported by her family and friends equally.

