Where To Watch Despicable Me 4? Streaming Details Explored

Fans in the United States can now watch Despicable Me 4 from home. Only a month after its theatrical premiere, the film is now available for digital purchase or rental. According to sources, customers in the United States can purchase it for $29.99 or rent it from Prime for $24.99. The digital release date for the UK has not yet been confirmed.

In Despicable Me 4, the tale begins with Gru, played by Steve Carell, who has moved on from his malicious past. Will Ferrell plays Maxime Le Mal, a jealous former classmate who is now hunting him down. Gru and his family end up having to hide in a safe house to avoid Maxime's pursuit.

When it was first released, the film earned a fairly poor Rotten Tomatoes rating of 55%. This rating was comparable to the original Minions picture but slightly lower than that of Despicable Me 3, which received 58%. Since then, the rating has been adjusted to 56%. Furthermore, Carell admitted that when Minions: The Rise of Gru was released in 2022, he didn't fully comprehend the Minions' popularity.

Steve Carell, who provided the main character's voice in the first Despicable Me film, discussed the film's critical and commercial success. The writers' and animators' efforts greatly impressed him. They brought to life a strange and distinct universe that was unlike anything he had ever seen.

Advertisement

It was odd for an animated film, but Carell noted that the tone of the picture was a little rougher and darker. Even so, kids had a great time with it, especially the Minions. Carell thought it was a smart idea to include the Minions.

Carell said that he had trouble understanding the Minions when they were originally presented to him. However, after watching the movie, he understood why they were so popular. He described the picture as having a warm and uplifting tone, as well as humor, which made it appealing to everyone. He believed that this mix of factors led to the film's appeal, although forecasting such success is difficult.

In the US, Despicable Me 4 is currently accessible for digital purchase and renting. It is available on iTunes, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store. When it will be accessible for digital distribution in the UK is yet unknown, though. UK viewers will have to wait for further details regarding the movie's online release date.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Despicable Me 4 Director Spills Beans About Aging Of Characters And Reveals Future Prospects Of Franchise